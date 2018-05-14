PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump said he was working with Chinese President Xi Jinping to keep ZTE Corp in business, throwing an extraordinary lifeline to the Chinese telecommunication giant that has been laid low by U.S. moves to cut off its suppliers. on.wsj.com/2KYXUwV

- Matthew Schwall, who was Tesla Inc's main technical contact with U.S. safety investigators, has left the company for Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit, Waymo. Schwall's exit comes after Tesla on Friday said that its engineering chief, Doug Field, was taking a leave of absence to recharge and spend time with his family. on.wsj.com/2IgAPEl

- Xerox Corp said it will back out of its merger deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp as it reached a new settlement with two of its biggest shareholders, the latest twist in a months-long tug of war over the future of the iconic American company. on.wsj.com/2KknV8T

- U.S. national security adviser John Bolton warned that the U.S. is prepared to impose sanctions on European companies if their governments don't heed President Donald Trump's demand to stop dealing with Iran. on.wsj.com/2KiShIP

- Italy's anti-establishment 5 Star Movement and hard-right League party have reached an agreement on a government program, likely clearing the way for the formation of a governing coalition between Italy's two largest anti-establishment parties. on.wsj.com/2wEikbt