PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 14

- Consumers can sue Apple Inc for forcing them to buy apps exclusively from the tech giant, the Supreme Court ruled Monday, threatening billions of dollars in revenue that the company is counting on to make up for slowing iPhone sales. on.wsj.com/2HnqB5W

- WestJet Airlines Ltd said it plans to go private through an all-cash deal worth more than $2.6 billion led by Canadian private-equity firm Onex Corp. on.wsj.com/2HssZIq

- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Chief Executive Steven Temares has stepped down from his position after facing pressure from a trio of activist investors over the retailer's performance in recent years. on.wsj.com/2HlWPyh

- An initial U.S. assessment indicated Iran likely was behind the attack on two Saudi Arabian oil tankers and two other vessels damaged over the weekend near the Strait of Hormuz, a U.S. official said, a finding that, if confirmed, would further inflame military tensions in the Persian Gulf. on.wsj.com/2HjRJme

- A jury on Monday awarded $2.055 billion to a California couple who blamed Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller for causing their cancer, the largest such verdict to date and one that adds significant pressure to a company struggling to contain the fallout from last year's acquisition of Monsanto Co. on.wsj.com/2Hps0bU