Bonds News
May 14, 2020 / 5:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 14

2 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Satellite operator Intelsat filed for bankruptcy protection after falling short of the cash it needed to make airwaves available to be sold to wireless operators in a coming government auction. on.wsj.com/361FpTM

- Uber Technologies Inc and Grubhub Inc are discussing a takeover valuing Grubhub at roughly $6 billion, with big cost savings that would help pay for the deal. on.wsj.com/35ZTFfr

- The National Security Agency received and approved requests on behalf of more than three dozen Obama administration officials to "unmask" a U.S. citizen mentioned in classified foreign intelligence reports during the presidential transition, revealing the identity of Michael Flynn. on.wsj.com/2Wuhrgz

- France is empowering regulators to slap large fines on social-media companies that fail to remove postings deemed hateful, one of the most aggressive measures yet in a broad wave of rules aimed at forcing tech companies to more tightly police their services. on.wsj.com/3cvM8HV (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
