PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States and China are closing in on a deal that would give China's ZTE Corp a reprieve from potentially crippling U.S. sanctions in exchange for Beijing removing tariffs on billions of dollars of U.S. agricultural products, said people in both countries briefed on the deal. on.wsj.com/2IgCRsb

- Ted Eliopoulos, the investment chief of the California Public Employees' Retirement System, expects to leave his post by the end of the year, the latest in a series of executive exits from the Calpers. on.wsj.com/2wMIZCW

- CBS Corp filed a lawsuit against the Redstones and their family holding company and invoked a little-known provision in the CBS corporate charter that would significantly diluting the voting power that the Redstones have held over CBS for nearly two decades. on.wsj.com/2rISWvw

- The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door to legal sports betting across the country by invalidating federal prohibitions on such wagers, in a ruling Monday that could mark a groundbreaking shift for sports leagues, fans and casinos. on.wsj.com/2Ilceyc

- Facebook Inc has suspended some 200 applications for suspected misuse of users' information shared on or through Facebook, the company said Monday. on.wsj.com/2rGqiMy

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles employees believed the auto maker used illegal software in diesel-powered vehicles to cheat on U.S. emissions tests and concealed it from regulators, according to allegations by plaintiffs' lawyers in federal court documents unsealed Monday. on.wsj.com/2GhGbNJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)