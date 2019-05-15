PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co moved to take full control over Hulu through a wide-ranging deal with Comcast Corp, ending years of complicated ownership of one of the media industry's hot properties. on.wsj.com/2VzPl4R

- San Francisco became the first U.S. city to pass a ban on the use of facial recognition by local agencies, adding to a broad push to regulate a technology that critics argue can perpetuate police bias and give authorities excessive surveillance powers. on.wsj.com/2VzQVUl

- AbbVie Inc and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH on Tuesday said they have resolved their U.S. patent dispute over a biosimilar to Abbvie's Humira, the world's biggest-selling drug. on.wsj.com/2VIU849

- Recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil tankers and pipelines are set to increase the cost of insuring and securing crude shipments in the Persian Gulf region, added expenses that will likely lead to higher oil prices, industry executives said. on.wsj.com/2VA1EOq

- An internal Federal Aviation Administration review has tentatively determined that senior agency officials didn't participate in or monitor crucial safety assessments of a flight-control system for Boeing Co's 737 MAX jet later implicated in two fatal crashes, according to industry and government officials. on.wsj.com/2VDsB3L (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)