PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Virgin Atlantic is talking to Deutsche Bank AG, among other institutions, about raising some $916 million to help it weather the drop in demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2X218GQ

- McDonald's Corp is asking restaurant owners in the U.S. to make dozens of changes to ease coronavirus concerns before reopening their dining rooms, including commitments to clean bathrooms every half-hour and digital kiosks after each order. on.wsj.com/2T6Mr42

- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract manufacturer of silicon chips, said Friday it would spend $12 billion to build a chip factory in Arizona, as U.S. concerns grow about dependence on Asia for the critical technology. on.wsj.com/2Z9b6Jd

- Delta Air Lines Inc said it would remove Boeing Co 777 aircraft from its fleet by the end of the year, a sign the airline believes international travel will recover slowly from the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2Lr4v4W