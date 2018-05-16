PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc is turning to greater automation in its battle against abuse on its platform, saying its software will start automatically demoting response posts that it determines are likely to disrupt users' conversations. on.wsj.com/2jYzxmR

- Kellogg Co, citing the "deterioration" of a country in the midst of an economic meltdown, said Tuesday it was closing operations that employed 400 workers and produced the majority of the breakfast cereal consumed by Venezuelans. on.wsj.com/2L7rnoq

- Fox News and its parent company Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said they have reached settlements with 18 former employees of the news channel who had filed lawsuits that included allegations of racial and gender discrimination. on.wsj.com/2L1hOr8

- A senior North Korean official said Pyongyang isn't interested in a summit with the U.S. focused solely on denuclearization and accused Washington of trying to "impose on our dignified state the destiny of Libya or Iraq." on.wsj.com/2rJODAd

- Uber Technologies Inc is taking a step toward moving past its scandal-ridden history by ending the company's use of the widespread but controversial practice of mandatory arbitration for claims of sexual harassment and assault. on.wsj.com/2KnlyC8

- iHeartMedia Inc Chief Executive Robert Pittman collected more than $14 million in the 12 months leading up to the bankruptcy of the company he leads, his best year since taking the helm of the nation's largest radio broadcaster. on.wsj.com/2k1fmow (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)