PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- California investigators found that PG&E Corp's equipment sparked the deadliest wildfire in state history, putting additional pressure on a company already facing billions of dollars in fire-related liability costs. on.wsj.com/2VDbHCq

- The White House parted with other governments as well as technology firms over the policing of the internet as it declined to endorse an international pledge to counter the spread of terrorist content online. on.wsj.com/2VDbVJP

- Gannett Co Inc is poised to retain control of its entire board in a proxy fight with a hedge-fund-backed rival that made a hostile bid for the USA Today owner, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2VDbQ8W

- The Trump administration escalated its battle against Huawei Technologies Co with a pair of actions that threatens to both cut the Chinese telecommunications giant off from U.S. suppliers and ban it from doing business in the United States. on.wsj.com/2VIfz56

- U.S. President Donald Trump will make a fresh bid on Thursday to remake U.S. immigration policy, proposing an expansion of skills-based visas offset by new restrictions on family members' immigration—a proposal likely to ignite a dispute over issues that divide political parties and the country. on.wsj.com/2JksMux

- A top U.S. banking regulator told lawmakers Wednesday his agency plans to keep close tabs on Wells Fargo & Co and will vet the next chief executive at the lender. on.wsj.com/2Jnwi7n