PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 17

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump sought to counter criticism of his administration's efforts to ease tough U.S. penalties on Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp . In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Trump pushed back against critics who have accused him of going soft on China this week in the ZTE matter. on.wsj.com/2rNNeJ3

- Executives at Walt Disney Co have discussed bringing animation guru John Lasseter back to the company in a new role that would reduce his managerial power but allow him to retain creative influence, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Ingy3U

- U.S. President Donald Trump is still planning to hold a summit meeting in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, U.S. officials said, brushing off sharp comments by one of Pyongyang's senior diplomats that caught the Trump administration by surprise. on.wsj.com/2rLrdvd

- U.S. safety investigators on Wednesday opened the third active investigation of a Tesla Inc vehicle that crashed while the driver-assistance system Autopilot was said to be in use. on.wsj.com/2ImZWto

- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has named the new leaders of the proposed remaining Fox company if its pending deal to sell much of the company to Walt Disney Co closes. Lachlan Murdoch will serve as chairman and chief executive of the so-called New Fox, while Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman, the company said on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2L6Eqqn

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first nonopioid treatment to help adults manage opioid withdrawal symptoms as the agency looks to continue to encourage the development of therapies to help patients suffering from addiction. on.wsj.com/2k0NQr4