PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 17

May 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co has completed a software fix for its 737 MAX jets but faces requests for additional information from U.S. regulators, another hurdle in returning the troubled aircraft to passenger service, the company said on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2HpbutR

- Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp are teaming up to work on cloud and game-streaming technologies, an unusual partnership between two longtime videogame rivals as they face new threats from some of tech's biggest names. on.wsj.com/2w0ifMc

- Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co is selling its stake in Austrian asset manager C-Quadrat Investment AG, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2YwPiUn

- A U.S. clampdown on exports to Huawei Technologies Co Ltd threatens to disrupt the Chinese company's access to critical suppliers across its businesses, from smartphones to 5G equipment—and Silicon Valley could share in the pain. on.wsj.com/2HnEeD8

- Air Canada said Thursday that it was in exclusive talks to buy travel-services specialist Transat A.T. Inc in a move that would accelerate consolidation of the country's airline industry. on.wsj.com/2W8WU1R

- Six more states launched legal actions against Purdue Pharma LP this week, ramping up pressure on the OxyContin maker to contain mounting liability over its alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic. on.wsj.com/2WcU7EG (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)