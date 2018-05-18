PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CBS Corp said on Thursday its board voted to strip National Amusements President Shari Redstone and her family of their voting control over the media company. on.wsj.com/2KvkU5N

- PayPal Holdings Inc has agreed to buy European financial-technology startup iZettle AB for about $2.2 billion, a move that would catapult the U.S. digital-payments giant into hundreds of thousands of brick-and-mortar retailers around the world. on.wsj.com/2Ir0PBb

- United Continental Holdings Inc is looking for a new CFO after Andrew Levy left the company. The airline said Thursday that veteran finance executive Gerry Laderman will act as CFO until a replacement is found for Andrew Levy. on.wsj.com/2wTnErC

- As U.S. President Donald Trump sought to forge a delicate China trade deal on Thursday, lawmakers from both sides of Congress looked set to advance a bill that would give the U.S. greater power to block deals between American and Chinese companies that could risk national security. on.wsj.com/2LbYPuk

- Uber Technologies Inc's chief product officer, Jeff Holden, said he is leaving the company after a four-year stint that included the development of the company's carpool service and oversight of its flying-taxi initiative. on.wsj.com/2rRcXQK

- Suzanne Scott, the long-time programming chief of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Fox News, has been named chief executive officer of the top-rated cable news channel in an executive reorganization. on.wsj.com/2k4rp4a

- U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged new doubts about the fate of his coming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, expressing surprise over the uptick in harsh language from Pyongyang while shifting blame to China for the latest uncertainty. on.wsj.com/2LaiQRK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)