PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19

- U.S. President Trump threatened to permanently cut off funding to the World Health Organization and revoke U.S. membership if the group doesn't make changes meant to curb what he called its pro-China bias. on.wsj.com/3dQubnI

- Three former partners at KPMG LLP agreed Monday to temporary suspensions from public accounting roles over cheating on training exams, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. on.wsj.com/2AEtK1n

- Branded-apparel maker Centric Brands Inc became the latest clothing company to go bankrupt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, filing for chapter 11 protection with plans to go private and preserve some of Blackstone Group Inc's ownership stake. on.wsj.com/2ZiuxPJ

- Kevin Mayer, recently in charge of the Disney+ streaming service, is joining Chinese tech giant Bytedance Ltd in newly created roles as chief operating officer and head of its blockbuster short video app TikTok. on.wsj.com/2AH7ggm