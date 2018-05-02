PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Xerox Corp said its chief executive, Jeff Jacobson, is resigning in a settlement with two of the company's biggest investors, Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, a pact that shakes up the majority of the board and puts its transaction with Fujifilm Holdings Corp at risk. (on.wsj.com/2w3Zjir)

- Connecticut will give an $83 million incentive package to General Dynamics Electric Boat in exchange for a commitment from the submarine maker to invest in its Groton-based plant, the company and state officials said on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/2vZAG6u)

- Dallas-based private-equity firm Lantern Capital Partners topped the bidding for the film and television studio co-founded by Harvey Weinstein and is close to acquiring the business.(on.wsj.com/2w4CqLV)

- Tesla Inc's home solar-panel business is facing slowing installations and could be on the hook for financial promises it made to some investors, just as the U.S. tax law presents new risks to the industry.(on.wsj.com/2w7kfFk) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)