PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 2

May 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc will receive at least $4.5 billion as part of a legal settlement with Apple Inc that ended more than two years of wrangling over the chip maker's patent-licensing fees, the company said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2GTzELF

- Energy & Minerals Group has collected more than $570 million for its latest pool of capital, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. on.wsj.com/2GMZ5ym

- The co-founders and co-chief executives of uBiome Inc, Jessica Richman and Zac Apte, have gone on leave in the wake of a search of the company's offices by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week. on.wsj.com/2GPPPtl

- A lawyer for the U.S. House of Representatives agreed to suspend its deadline for Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp to turn over financial documents related to President Trump and his family until a court settles their legal effort to block the subpoenas. on.wsj.com/2GTAQyD

- Star America Infrastructure Partners has raised at least $310.5 million so far for its second fund focused on investments in public infrastructure assets such as roads, buildings, water and data systems, regulatory filings show. on.wsj.com/2GPTSWt