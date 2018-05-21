PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Investigators have yet to issue their final report on a Southwest Airlines Co flight last month that ended in an emergency landing and a passenger's death. But one thing is clear: Despite a warning about a suspect engine part nearly two years earlier, investigators didn't mandate enhanced inspections for an unusually long time and acted only after the high-profile fatality. on.wsj.com/2rWNfLp

- Starbucks Corp said it is creating an official policy that allows all guests to use its cafes, including its restrooms, whether or not they make a purchase. on.wsj.com/2IBIMZb

- In federal and state lawsuits against American Airlines Group Inc, Kroger Co and luxury chain Montage Hotels & Resorts LLC, among others, employees have alleged that the companies they work for are unfairly subtracting fractions of their hourly wages using time-tracking technology. on.wsj.com/2kdCgsX

- Hellmann's maker Unilever Plc and Kraft Heinz Co , which owns Miracle Whip, are cutting prices and slinging out new concoctions as they battle changing eating habits, an array of new competitors and each other. on.wsj.com/2wZtyYo