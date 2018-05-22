PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. and China have agreed on the broad outline of a deal to settle the controversy over Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp ,, according to people with knowledge of the matter in both countries, as the two sides work toward an agreement to ease trade tensions. on.wsj.com/2GEkxnc

- Sony Corp has agreed to buy Mubadala Investment Co's stake in EMI Music Publishing, which owns or administers over 2 million songs, including classics like "Over The Rainbow" and recent hits including Hozier's "Take Me to Church". on.wsj.com/2IzrX0R

- General Electric Co agreed to merge its railroad business with Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in a deal valued at roughly $11 billion, letting GE raise some cash to fund its turnaround and shed one of its oldest operations. on.wsj.com/2kd8G6z

- A group of workers at Boeing Co's large plane-making facility in South Carolina will vote on union representation later this month after labor regulators on Monday cleared a path for a fresh ballot. on.wsj.com/2IY4FBa

- Britain is unlikely to open an antitrust review into Comcast Corp's $30 billion bid for U.K. pay-television company Sky Plc, a senior government official said Monday, removing a hurdle for the cable firm in a takeover battle that also includes Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and Walt Disney Co. on.wsj.com/2IAEH7o (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)