PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Aramco, has agreed to purchase U.S. liquefied natural gas from Sempra Energy, a new strategic direction for the Saudi kingdom as it seeks to establish a footprint in the growing global market for the fuel. on.wsj.com/2VUqSHH

- JPMorgan Chase & Co investors voted to approve Chief Executive Officer James Dimon's pay at the bank's annual meeting over the objections of a shareholder-advisory firm. on.wsj.com/2VSka4I

- Avon Products Inc is nearing a sale to Brazil's Natura Cosmeticos SA according to people familiar with the matter. The deal price couldn't immediately be learned by the Wall Street Journal. on.wsj.com/2HGLCIS

- The U.S. is preparing measures ranging from criminal charges to sanctions against people it believes to be involved in Venezuela's military-run emergency food program, according to U.S. officials, part of an effort to target what they describe as a large-scale money-laundering operation run by the government. on.wsj.com/2VQR0Df

- A bipartisan group of four U.S. senators has asked financial regulators to create rules barring financial advisers from inheriting money or property from their clients. on.wsj.com/2VVvjSw

- Economist Judy Shelton, a potential nominee to the Federal Reserve, said in an interview that she would bring a different perspective to the central bank and press for a change in how it sets interest rates. on.wsj.com/2VUytpx (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)