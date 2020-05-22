PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc is scheduling its annual Prime Day shopping promotion for the fall and allowing unlimited shipments of nonessential goods to warehouses, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/3cWvjGf

- Mark Zuckerberg is shifting Facebook Inc toward a substantially remote workforce over the next decade, permanently reconfiguring the tech giant's operations around the dispersed structure that the coronavirus pandemic forced on it. on.wsj.com/2LQCDaI

- U.S. senators are introducing a bipartisan bill that would sanction Chinese officials and entities who enforce the new national-security laws in Hong Kong, and penalize banks that do business with the entities. on.wsj.com/3cVSP6d

- U.S. President Donald Trump's new arms-control negotiator is planning to meet with his Russian counterpart soon to discuss a new U.S. proposal for a far-reaching accord to limit all Russian, Chinese and U.S. nuclear warheads, U.S. officials disclosed Thursday. on.wsj.com/3cTaxYd

- International Business Machines Corp is cutting an unspecified number of jobs in the first major workforce reduction under new Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna, who is trying to revive growth at the tech company. on.wsj.com/36nBLUj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)