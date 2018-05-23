FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 23, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- J.C. Penney, struggling to reverse its decline, is losing its chief executive to Lowe's Companies Inc, another retailer trying to fix itself. on.wsj.com/2rZt27W

- Amazon.com Inc found itself thrust into the contentious issue of government surveillance on Tuesday after dozens of civil-rights organizations called on the tech giant to stop selling its facial-recognition technology to law-enforcement organizations. on.wsj.com/2IYNkIl

- Mark Zuckerberg apologized to European Union lawmakers over the fake-news and privacy scandals engulfing Facebook Inc but rebuffed suggestions that the company has outsize market power and avoided responding to many difficult questions. on.wsj.com/2sbCjZV

- President Donald Trump is weighing measures to cut European Union steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. by about 10 percent, in a sign the bloc's concessions to secure tariff exemptions aren't meeting White House demands, EU officials familiar with the talks said. on.wsj.com/2s0lkKA

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.