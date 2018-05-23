PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- J.C. Penney, struggling to reverse its decline, is losing its chief executive to Lowe's Companies Inc, another retailer trying to fix itself. on.wsj.com/2rZt27W

- Amazon.com Inc found itself thrust into the contentious issue of government surveillance on Tuesday after dozens of civil-rights organizations called on the tech giant to stop selling its facial-recognition technology to law-enforcement organizations. on.wsj.com/2IYNkIl

- Mark Zuckerberg apologized to European Union lawmakers over the fake-news and privacy scandals engulfing Facebook Inc but rebuffed suggestions that the company has outsize market power and avoided responding to many difficult questions. on.wsj.com/2sbCjZV

- President Donald Trump is weighing measures to cut European Union steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. by about 10 percent, in a sign the bloc's concessions to secure tariff exemptions aren't meeting White House demands, EU officials familiar with the talks said. on.wsj.com/2s0lkKA