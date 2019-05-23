PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday that would provide up to $700 million to help U.S. telecom carriers remove equipment purchased from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and other Chinese companies deemed a security risk. on.wsj.com/2HPG2no

- A U.S. federal judge's ruling that Qualcomm Inc unlawfully stifled competition in the market for wireless chips cast a new cloud over the tech giant and set the stage for further upheaval in its dealings with the world's smartphone makers. on.wsj.com/2HNe8st

- Acting Federal Aviation Administration chief Daniel Elwell repeatedly told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday that he couldn't predict when the Boeing Co's grounded 737 MAX jets would be back in the air, suggesting instead that the process of approving a proposed software fix for the aircraft remains open-ended and subject to various factors - many outside his control. on.wsj.com/2HPHhD4

- U.S. regulators have halted an alleged $30 million Ponzi scheme that targeted roughly 300 investors and involved a diamond-related cryptocurrency business, the Securities and Exchange Commission said. on.wsj.com/2HNafDI

- New York legislators gave final approval to legislation that would let members of Congress access the state tax returns of federal officials, a move Democrats say will help them hold President Donald Trump accountable. on.wsj.com/2HNeiQB

- PG&E Corp will stay in control of its bankruptcy proceeding until Sept. 29, less time than it wanted, but long enough to find out what California lawmakers will do this year about wildfire liabilities facing the state's largest utility. on.wsj.com/2HLQTPn (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)