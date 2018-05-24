PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp is escalating its threat to disrupt Walt Disney Co mega deal to buy the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's assets, a potential move that could reshape the power structure in the entertainment industry. on.wsj.com/2kgX3eS

- General Electric Co boss John Flannery warned investors that the company's big power business faces years of pressure and reminded them that major changes at the conglomerate will take some time. on.wsj.com/2J4yjVg

- Apple Inc's Chief Executive Tim Cook this month met secretly with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to discuss possibly putting a major new customer-service facility in the Raleigh-Durham area. on.wsj.com/2J2zO6m

- Exxon Mobil Corp plans to reduce methane emissions 15 percent by 2020, the latest in a series of pledges by major oil companies to voluntarily curtail releases of the potent greenhouse gas. on.wsj.com/2s1wXBc (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)