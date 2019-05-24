PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump rolled out a $16 billion plan to help farmers hit by the trade conflict with China and suggested on Thursday that Huawei Technologies Co Ltd could potentially be a bargaining chip in settling the dispute. on.wsj.com/2VYyCsf

- MiMedx Group Inc's injectable wound-care products don't meet regulatory standards, including for purity and sterility, more than two years after the company told the Food and Drug Administration it had complied with the requirements, according to internal documents. on.wsj.com/2W5FmEN

- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, the company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship and the Miss Universe pageant, filed for an initial public offering on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2VWtR2h

- The U.S. Senate passed a $19.1 billion disaster aid package on Thursday, ending a months long impasse with an agreement that includes more assistance for Puerto Rico but no money for the southern border as sought by President Donald Trump. on.wsj.com/2VYzDk3

- Arcadia Group, a London-based fast-fashion retailer and operator of the Topshop and Topman brands, filed for bankruptcy in the U.S., citing many of the same challenges facing much of the broader retail industry. on.wsj.com/2W0deCM

- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said on Thursday he is concerned about the potential for trade-related uncertainty to exert a drag on U.S. economic growth but said he is comfortable leaving interest rates unchanged for now. on.wsj.com/2W0cbmu (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)