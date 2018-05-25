PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Uber Technologies Inc self-driving car involved in a fatal crash in Arizona identified an object on the road six seconds before impact and didn't determine the need for emergency braking until nearly five seconds later, U.S. safety investigators said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2GMLtkw

- Diageo Plc is shopping Canadian whisky Seagrams VO and cinnamon schnapps Goldschlager among other brands as it looks to pivot toward higher-growth products, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2kouHzp

- A federal judge on Thursday said he needed more information before deciding whether to dismiss lawsuits by San Francisco and Oakland alleging that five of the world's largest oil companies should pay to protect the cities' residents from the impacts of climate change. on.wsj.com/2ILza9U

- Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co made a winning bid of $18.83 million at a federal bankruptcy auction in Boston on Wednesday for the assets of the New England Confectionery Co, the 171-year-old maker of the Necco candy. on.wsj.com/2KUUHOd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)