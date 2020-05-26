PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- German government and Deutsche Lufthansa AG said Monday they have agreed on a 9 billion euro ($9.82 billion) bailout deal—one of the biggest aid packages by a single country hatched so far in the pandemic-hit air travel sector. on.wsj.com/2X2ixkb

- Novavax Inc said Monday it started the first human study of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, making it one of at least 10 shots now being tested in people globally for COVID-19. on.wsj.com/2WZSABI

- Virgin Orbit, a company founded by entrepreneur Richard Branson to launch small satellites botched its initial demonstration flight, as a rocket released from a specially outfitted jumbo jet failed to reach low-earth orbit. on.wsj.com/36tAXgN

- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to move the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina if the state's governor can't guarantee that the event will take place at full capacity. on.wsj.com/2XtszK2

- Germany's highest civil court ruled against Volkswagen AG in the first case brought by customers seeking damages in connection with the car maker's emissions-cheating scandal, a landmark ruling that could herald further litigation against Volkswagen and some competitors. on.wsj.com/2AbKNrf ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)