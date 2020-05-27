Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co will this week announce about 2,500 voluntary layoffs in the first phase of broader cuts triggered by the coronavirus-driven collapse of global air travel, according to union officials. on.wsj.com/3c7cTS3

- International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that it expects global investment in oil and gas to decrease by a third and the financing of all energy projects to decline by 20% in 2020. on.wsj.com/3d5pl69

- Twitter Inc on Tuesday for the first time applied a fact-checking notice to a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump, hours after the social-media company denied a widower's request to delete the president's posts circulating conspiracy theories about his wife's death. on.wsj.com/3d61e7h

- Amazon.com Inc is in advanced talks to buy Zoox Inc in a move that would expand the e-commerce giant's reach in autonomous-vehicle technology. on.wsj.com/3d9izMK

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

