PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV proposed a roughly $40 billion merger with French rival Renault SA , a deal that if completed would create the third-largest auto maker by production and scramble an industry that has been seeking scale to cope with fast-globalizing markets and rapidly changing technology. on.wsj.com/2HE9vC1

- Meredith Corp agreed to sell Sports Illustrated for $110 million, more than a year after putting it on the block to licensing company Authentic Brands Group LLC. on.wsj.com/2HF8auC

- Tariffs and trade tensions are pushing makers of U.S. farm-equipment into a deeper ditch. Deere & Co, CNH Industrial NV and other makers of the tractors and combines used to plant and harvest American crops are already facing weak demand from farmers as a result of a five-year slump in the agricultural economy. on.wsj.com/2HGzEQP

- The outcome of the European Union elections threatened a fresh stage of political instability in the bloc, with results in many countries signaling disillusionment with the establishment and polarization among voters. on.wsj.com/2HEacLD