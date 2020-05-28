PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 28

May 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- News Corp said it would stop printing more than 100 Australian newspapers by the end of June and switch most of its titles to digital-only publications, in its latest response to changes in media accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2M4tlYB

- Draft of an executive order U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign on Thursday would seek to limit the broad legal protection that federal law currently provides social-media and other online platforms, according to people familiar with the draft. on.wsj.com/3dmqrut

- American Airlines Group Inc will cut its management and administrative staff by 30% as the airline prepares to shrink, with demand decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/36AwR6q

- Crowds clashed with police for a second night in Minneapolis to protest the death of George Floyd after a police officer held him down with a knee on his neck. on.wsj.com/2X6CpT3

- Apple Inc has nabbed director Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/36C4lBh