PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. software company Verint Systems Inc is in talks to buy NSO Group, an Israeli maker of cybersurveillance products, for about $1 billion. on.wsj.com/2IRcKIt

- The United States decided to defer launching a major new sanctions push against North Korea, part of a flurry of weekend moves by both sides aimed at reviving a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. on.wsj.com/2kvhIfu

- Canada-based Bank of Montreal and Simplii Financial, online-bank unit of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, reported that some of their customer accounts may have been breached, saying that they were contacted on Sunday by "fraudsters" claiming they were in possession of customer information. on.wsj.com/2kx2yGr

- The European Union's top trade official will meet U.S. counterparts on Wednesday in a last-ditch effort to secure waivers from steel and aluminum tariffs and to engage Washington on efforts to tackle China's market-distorting policies. on.wsj.com/2kuu1c2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)