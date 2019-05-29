PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Altice USA Inc is preparing to launch a mobile service likely to cost between $20 and $30 a phone. This summer it will join rivals Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc in trying to persuade Americans to get their wireless service from their cable providers by promising lower prices. on.wsj.com/2HGnXcJ

- Former Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Edward Lampert is caught up in a legal feud between the collapsed retailer he once led and the new Sears formed from assets he purchased in a bankruptcy sale, with each side accusing the other of not paying what it owes. on.wsj.com/2HHFSzK

- Walmart Inc is hiring a former executive from Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google to lead global technology, creating a new senior role as the world's biggest retailer ramps up its efforts to take on Amazon. on.wsj.com/2HJnMxw

- MacKenzie Bezos has signed the Giving Pledge, which encourages the world's richest individuals and couples to give more than half of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes, either during their lifetime or in their wills, the philanthropy group said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2HIqYJD