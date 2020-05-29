PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- JDE Peet's BV said it priced the initial public offering of its coffee business at the upper end of its targeted price range, valuing it at 15.6 billion euros ($17.32 billion) in one of the world's biggest IPOs so far this year. on.wsj.com/3cdbhGf

- U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday seeking to limit the broad legal protection that federal law currently provides to social-media and other online platforms, a move that is expected to draw immediate court challenges. on.wsj.com/2XdYQ8M

- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent in the National Guard as demonstrators clashed with police for a third straight day to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck in an incident captured on video. on.wsj.com/2XbPgDn

- Volkswagen AG is investing 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion) in a Chinese auto maker and a further 1.1 billion euros in a local battery producer, the company said on Friday, in the latest bet by the German auto maker on the Chinese electric-vehicle sector. on.wsj.com/2AmoYFv