FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 3, 2018 / 4:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sprint Corp's Chief Executive Marcelo Claure said he would step back from the wireless company's day-to-day management to take a senior role at its Japanese parent company as he leads the carrier's campaign for regulatory approval of a $26 billion merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc.(on.wsj.com/2I6MsAW)

- Facebook Inc has fired an employee who bragged about his access to private user information. (on.wsj.com/2HLHD0s)

- Southwest Airlines Co said Wednesday that one of its jets was forced to divert and land after a cabin window partially broke, though the plane didn't lose cabin pressure.(on.wsj.com/2HKuzbQ)

- The U.S. oil-and-gas industry is bringing in an outsider as its top lobbyist. Mike Sommers, 43, a lobbyist for the private-equity industry and once chief of staff to former House Speaker John Boehner, will take over at the American Petroleum Institute this summer. (on.wsj.com/2HLz5a3)

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.