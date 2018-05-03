PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sprint Corp's Chief Executive Marcelo Claure said he would step back from the wireless company's day-to-day management to take a senior role at its Japanese parent company as he leads the carrier's campaign for regulatory approval of a $26 billion merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc.(on.wsj.com/2I6MsAW)

- Facebook Inc has fired an employee who bragged about his access to private user information. (on.wsj.com/2HLHD0s)

- Southwest Airlines Co said Wednesday that one of its jets was forced to divert and land after a cabin window partially broke, though the plane didn't lose cabin pressure.(on.wsj.com/2HKuzbQ)

- The U.S. oil-and-gas industry is bringing in an outsider as its top lobbyist. Mike Sommers, 43, a lobbyist for the private-equity industry and once chief of staff to former House Speaker John Boehner, will take over at the American Petroleum Institute this summer. (on.wsj.com/2HLz5a3)