PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Inc is looking to raise as much as $2.3 billion through a bond and stock sale after the electric-car maker reported a steep quarterly loss last week that heightened concerns about its dwindling reserves of cash. on.wsj.com/2GWKeBB

- Wafra Inc, owned by the Kuwaiti government is in talks to invest in Knotel Inc, the New York-based co-working firm, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2GRV4ZF

- TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has struck a deal valued at more than $10 billion to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2GRV9MX

- U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday that conservative commentator Stephen Moore "has decided to withdraw from the Fed process." on.wsj.com/2GMClhO

- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Attorney General William Barr on Thursday of misleading Congress in appearances on Capitol Hill in recent weeks, a major escalation of a battle between Congress and the executive branch. on.wsj.com/2GSkxC5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)