PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Shari Redstone shot back at CBS Corp in court Tuesday, alleging that CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves gave the CBS board an "ultimatum" that he would resign unless directors voted to strip her family of voting control. on.wsj.com/2IW0TsP

- Martin Sorrell, the former chief executive of advertising giant WPP PLC, has agreed to take the helm at Derriston Capital, a listed shell company he plans to use to acquire marketing and advertising businesses. on.wsj.com/2kzKtYz

- Walt Disney Co's ABC canceled the sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday after its star Roseanne Barr sent a racist tweet about a top aide of former President Barack Obama. on.wsj.com/2kDmdVb

- The Trump administration sent a sudden, harsh message to its Chinese counterparts, saying the United States was moving forward with its threat to apply tariffs on Chinese imports and other actions to restrict Beijing from accessing sensitive U.S. technology. on.wsj.com/2kDl3ZP

- Train conductors and engineers went on strike at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd late Tuesday night, stranding large volumes of commodities and manufactured goods that are shipped across North America by the country's second-largest railroad. on.wsj.com/2kB0U6U

- Canada's Liberal government agreed to buy Kinder Morgan Inc's Trans Mountain pipeline for C$4.5 billion ($3.45 billion), a project the government says is vital for the country's economic future but was on the brink of collapse due to regional opposition. on.wsj.com/2IVyHX9