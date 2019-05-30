PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's proposal to merge with Renault SA is under scrutiny in France, where the government, unions and some executives at the French auto maker are questioning whether the plan undervalues Renault and puts jobs at risk. on.wsj.com/2YXUuAR

- Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday the company faces several challenges in getting its 737 MAX back on track even once regulators sign off on design changes to make the grounded jet safe. on.wsj.com/2YUdjVB

- Huawei Technologies Co asked a judge to quickly rule in its favor in its legal challenge to overturn a law that restricts its business in the U.S., saying American officials have failed to provide evidence that the Chinese tech giant poses a security threat. on.wsj.com/2YWw0rz

- The United Auto Workers union is taking another shot at organizing Volkswagen AG's U.S. auto factory, holding a vote in June that could determine whether it will be successful in winning representation at a foreign-owned car plant. on.wsj.com/2YYFLFF

- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced Facebook Inc for its refusal to take down a doctored video of her, saying the decision demonstrates the platform's disregard for the truth. on.wsj.com/2YUaeVt

- South African conglomerate Naspers said on Wednesday it will move forward with plans to list its huge internet assets in Euronext Amsterdam exchange on July 17. on.wsj.com/2YUILmv

- As the U.S. continues its campaign against Huawei Technologies Co, the Chinese telecom equipment maker's two biggest rivals are battling each other to take advantage. On Wednesday, Nokia Corp of Finland and Ericsson AB of Sweden said they would become the primary providers for Japanese mobile carrier SoftBank Group Corp's network upgrade to 5G. on.wsj.com/2Z1UHDf