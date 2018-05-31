PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Warren Buffett earlier this year offered to invest $3 billion in Uber Technologies Inc, but the two sides couldn't agree on the terms. on.wsj.com/2IWYk9X

- Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday that its shipments from Japan to the United States rose 22 percent in April, highlighting the problem it faces if the Trump administration makes good on threats to impose higher tariffs on imports. on.wsj.com/2kBLGyo

- Allergan PLC is exploring the sale of two relatively small businesses, its women's-health and infectious-disease units, in a bid to jolt sagging shares and ease the minds of worried investors. on.wsj.com/2J10ZiM

- Tesla Inc was able to improve the braking distance of Model 3 cars by as much as 20 feet by wirelessly transmitting a software update to the vehicles, convincing Consumer Reports on Wednesday to recommend the Model 3 vehicle. on.wsj.com/2kGbRUV

- The Trump administration, unable to win concessions from European Union counterparts ahead of a Friday deadline, is planning to make good on its threat to impose tariffs on European steel and aluminum. on.wsj.com/2kCiffx

- A United States judge dismissed a pair of lawsuits filed by Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab demanding the government rescind a ban on the use of its software in U.S. government computers, saying the action was justified to reduce cybersecurity risk. on.wsj.com/2kzYyVE