PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- USA Today publisher Gannett Co has recently held merger talks with GateHouse Media, according to people familiar with the matter, a possible deal that would bring together the nation's two largest newspaper groups by circulation. on.wsj.com/2I83qwT

- Activist investor Carl Icahn sued Occidental Petroleum Corp Thursday, calling its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp "fundamentally misguided" and saying a sale of Occidental might be better for shareholders. on.wsj.com/2I9Wgbq

- GameStop Corp said Thursday its financial and operating chief Rob Lloyd is stepping down from the embattled videogame retailer. on.wsj.com/2Id4CyQ

- Juul Labs Inc, in which Marlboro maker Altria Group has a 35% stake, the controversial e-cigarette maker, is exploring plans to open its own U.S. retail shops, looking to capitalize on its early dominance of the American market, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2I7K3UB

- FedEx Corp said it would start offering Sunday deliveries to most U.S. homes, the latest sign that the U.S.'s online shopping habits are pressuring companies to revamp their operations to fulfill orders almost as fast as they are placed. on.wsj.com/2I8Dam4

- This summer vacation season, Walt Disney Co's theme parks will open a Star Wars attraction at Disneyland Anaheim, California and another at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Each will be a 14-acre offering consisting of rides, shops and restaurants representing the largest single expansion in either park's history. on.wsj.com/2Wgd9uT

- The Trump administration has decided to approve expanded use of ethanol fuel, a move that will help corn farmers hurt by the trade conflict with China—and that might pay political dividends for President Trump in farm-belt states such as Iowa. on.wsj.com/2WgdLAK