PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- JPMorgan Chase & Co is investing further in artificial intelligence. The largest U.S. bank by assets said Carnegie Mellon University's head of machine learning will join JPMorgan in a new role, head of artificial-intelligence research. on.wsj.com/2HRRaU0

- Private-equity firm KKR & Co said it would convert to a corporation from a partnership, a significant shift to its structure that signifies how the new tax code is changing the contours of business in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2HML3QD

- Xerox Corp said its existing board and management would stay in place after an agreement with two of its biggest shareholders to oust the company's chief executive and shuffle the board expired. on.wsj.com/2HM3BQV

- Nike Inc Chief Executive Mark Parker apologized to employees for allowing a corporate culture that excluded some staff and failed to take seriously complaints about workplace issues. on.wsj.com/2IdYj01 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)