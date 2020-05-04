PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 4

May 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private-equity firm Silver Lake has struck a deal to invest $750 million in Indian telecommunications and technology giant Jio Platforms Ltd, the company said early Monday India time. on.wsj.com/2zWkQvV

- The Supreme Court's decision that the federal government has to make good on a now-defunct Affordable Care Act program could mean big payouts for the insurance industry, including nearly $2 billion to one major Blue insurer, but it will likely be months before the money actually flows. on.wsj.com/2SwSHSm

- Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is financing a high-stakes patent lawsuit against Quibi, the new streaming service founded by entertainment veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg. on.wsj.com/3deDoG8

- Contractors are returning to work across the country following a month-long shutdown that many expect to foreshadow a severe slump in construction later this year as the U.S. economy staggers from the coronavirus pandemic. on.wsj.com/2yfnAEj