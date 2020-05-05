PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 5

May 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Airlines Holdings Inc expects to shrink its management and administrative ranks by at least 30% starting in October, according to a memo sent to employees on Monday. on.wsj.com/2KXr691

- WeWork's co-founder and former chief executive Adam Neumann sued SoftBank Group Corp accusing the Japanese technology group of breaking a key provision of a deal that gave SoftBank control of the shared-office-space company. on.wsj.com/3c4BXtN

- Juul Labs Inc is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., as the e-cigarette maker seeks to repair its relationship with regulators and distance itself from Silicon Valley's growth-at-all-costs culture. on.wsj.com/3c8fAUi

- Andy Lack will exit as head of NBCUniversal's news operations at the end of the month, concluding a tenure marked by several controversies. on.wsj.com/2W3E8YV