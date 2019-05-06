PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Occidental Petroleum Corp revised its offer for Anadarko Petroleum Corp, increasing the cash portion of its bid and removing any requirement for a shareholder vote as the company seeks to best Chevron Corp in a contest for prized assets in the heart of the U.S. oil boom. on.wsj.com/2GSWItK

- U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to drastically ramp up U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, a surprise twist that put an accord in doubt as Beijing considered pulling out of talks scheduled to begin this week. on.wsj.com/2vChgSl

- The U.S. is deploying a carrier strike group and a number of bombers to the Middle East to serve as a deterrent to Iran based on new intelligence that suggests allied interests and American forces could be imperiled, multiple U.S. officials said. on.wsj.com/2Vkp5vd

- Boeing Co didn't share information about a problem with a cockpit safety alert for about a year before the issue drew attention with the October crash of a 737 MAX jet in Indonesia, and then gave some airlines and pilots partial and inconsistent explanations, according to industry and government officials. on.wsj.com/2H1ddEf

- CBS News is changing the lineup of anchors at its flagship shows and according to a plan that is likely to be announced Monday, "CBS This Morning" co-anchor Norah O'Donnell will succeed Jeff Glor as the anchor of "CBS Evening News," according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2J13Hof

- Walt Disney Co's "Avengers: Endgame" became the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, reaching nearly $2.19 billion in global box-office revenue just 12 days after hitting theaters, according to preliminary studio estimates. on.wsj.com/2GWSD82