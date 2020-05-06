PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 6

May 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A government vaccine specialist who was moved out of his job last month alleges that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services resisted his warnings about the dangers of the coronavirus and removed him from his position for raising alarms about an antimalarial drug President Trump had touted as a potential treatment. on.wsj.com/2L0CEIu

- The Trump administration is pressing the European Union to support an international inquiry into China's handling of the new coronavirus, including the origins of the pandemic, as Brussels seeks to avoid taking sides in an increasingly bitter battle between Beijing and Washington over responsibility for the crisis. on.wsj.com/35CuTC7

- California sued Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc for allegedly misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, a move that intensifies a battle between the ride-hailing giants and their home state. on.wsj.com/3ddhjrs

- U.S. manufacturers preparing to resume production after a month of lockdowns are returning to work without a reliable supply of parts from plants in Mexico, a majority of which remain idled by restrictions there to slow the spread of the coronavirus. on.wsj.com/3fqCJTW