May 7, 2018

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Food giant Mondelez International Inc is nearing a deal to buy cookie maker Tate's Bake Shop as it seeks to address changing consumer tastes. on.wsj.com/2HWYkCg

- Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee are preparing to release 3,000 Russia-linked Facebook Inc ads in what would offer the broadest picture yet of how the social network was manipulated during and after the 2016 U.S. presidential election. on.wsj.com/2rozDZe

- ZTE Corp , the Chinese telecommunications firm in the crossfire of a U.S.-China trade fight, has asked the U.S. government for a stay of its order banning American companies from selling to the firm. on.wsj.com/2IniR6B

- Excitement around 5G is eclipsing the prospects for a competing technology that General Motors Co and Toyota Motor Corp are backing, potentially giving rivals a leg-up in the race to debut vehicles with state-of-the-art internet connectivity. on.wsj.com/2whK0CR

