PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- MGM Resorts International said some of its 63,000 furloughed workers could be laid off starting August 31 amid a murky outlook for the closed U.S. casino industry. on.wsj.com/2zcE7J7

- Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc agreed to a record $48 million civil penalty to settle federal probes relating to its failed bid to take over Tribune Media Co. and other alleged missteps. on.wsj.com/2xFoTfd

- Zoom Video Communications Inc is further bolstering its ranks as the startup deals with security questions around its system, naming President Trump's former national-security adviser, H.R. McMaster, as an independent director. on.wsj.com/35D905D

- Senate Republicans are citing renewed budget-deficit fears as they pump the brakes on more coronavirus-aid spending, putting them at odds with President Trump's push for tax cuts and an infrastructure package on top of roughly $3 trillion of funds approved so far. on.wsj.com/2WbSxSO