May 8, 2018 / 4:29 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Snap Inc Chief Financial Officer Drew Vollero is stepping down, leaving the social-media company that has struggled since he helped take it public last year, the company said in a securities filing. on.wsj.com/2rrI3ii

- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp is pushing to take Athenahealth Inc private, arguing the health-care software company is botching an opportunity to expand and, as a result, isn't providing adequate returns to shareholders. on.wsj.com/2FRhrvP

- Egypt's parliament passed legislation Monday requiring ride-hailing apps such as Uber to hand over passenger data when requested by the country's security agencies, raising concerns about consumer privacy and state surveillance. on.wsj.com/2Inm6L3

- Starbucks Corp is betting its future on its coffee shops. The Seattle-based company has removed a distraction by selling the rights to offer its coffee and tea in grocery and retail stores to Nestlé SA for more than $7 billion. on.wsj.com/2rqhzhd

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
