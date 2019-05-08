PRESS DIGEST-Wall Street Journal - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that the Trump administration can for now continue returning Central American migrants to Mexico while their requests for asylum in the U.S. are adjudicated, a boost for White House efforts to tighten the southern border. on.wsj.com/2V86PA4

- Walt Disney Co unveiled its new slate of movies through 2027 following the $71.3 billion acquisition of the major entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox. on.wsj.com/2VkrO7Q

- The Justice Department's internal watchdog, close to concluding its inquiry into steps the FBI took in its probe of U.S. President Donald Trump campaign associates and Russia beginning in 2016, is homing in on whether the agency continued surveillance of one associate despite questions about a key source's credibility, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2YfzQvw

- Tailwind Capital received early antitrust clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to buy a stake in RWA Holding Co, an auto-parts provider backed by Linsalata Capital Partners, according to the agency's website. on.wsj.com/2VRfKKL

- The bankruptcy trustee winding down Magnesium Corp of America's affairs is proposing to pay out $47 million to its bondholders, their first distribution since the Ira Rennert-owned company filed for bankruptcy in 2001. on.wsj.com/2vNhV36