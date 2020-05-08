Bonds News
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Neiman Marcus Group Inc filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas, becoming the latest large retailer to seek a court restructuring during the coronavirus pandemic that has closed much of the U.S. economy. on.wsj.com/2Ln3meN

- Top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked on the phone pledging to create favorable conditions for the phase one trade deal. on.wsj.com/3fuvXfU

- The Food and Drug Administration said that it had cut the number of mask makers in China approved to make N95-style masks for use in the U.S. to 14, from around 80. on.wsj.com/35GTfdN

- The U.S. is removing Patriot antimissile systems from Saudi Arabia and is considering reductions to other military capabilities, marking the end, for now, of a large-scale military buildup to counter Iran. on.wsj.com/35Hg4OB

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

