FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 9, 2018 / 5:46 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger expressed confidence that his company would prevail in its bid for key assets of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, despite recent moves by Comcast Corp to make a competing offer. on.wsj.com/2KMvM07

- A company created by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, received $500,000 in 2017 from an investment fund linked to a Russian oligarch. on.wsj.com/2rtbZKX

- Britain's Vodafone Group Plc is close to announcing a $23 billion cash deal to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone's Liberty Global Plc . on.wsj.com/2I0g43I

- Ford Motor Co expects to lay off several thousand workers temporarily at a Michigan factory that assembles its top-selling F-150 pickup truck after a fire last week damaged the premises of a parts supplier. on.wsj.com/2HZKFyp

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.