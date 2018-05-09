PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger expressed confidence that his company would prevail in its bid for key assets of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, despite recent moves by Comcast Corp to make a competing offer. on.wsj.com/2KMvM07

- A company created by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, received $500,000 in 2017 from an investment fund linked to a Russian oligarch. on.wsj.com/2rtbZKX

- Britain's Vodafone Group Plc is close to announcing a $23 billion cash deal to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone's Liberty Global Plc . on.wsj.com/2I0g43I

- Ford Motor Co expects to lay off several thousand workers temporarily at a Michigan factory that assembles its top-selling F-150 pickup truck after a fire last week damaged the premises of a parts supplier. on.wsj.com/2HZKFyp