PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The new hard line taken by China in trade talks - surprising the White House and threatening to derail negotiations - came after Beijing interpreted recent statements and actions by U.S. President Donald Trump as a sign the U.S. was ready to make concessions, said people familiar with the thinking of the Chinese side. on.wsj.com/2Ja5iYQ

- Uber Technologies Inc is on track to price its initial public offering at the midpoint of its target or below, according to people familiar with the matter, following a big stock-market drop and the disappointing debut of rival Lyft Inc . on.wsj.com/2vKNsmt

- The U.S. House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt as the Democratic-led chamber and President Donald Trump continued along a collision course over special counsel Robert Mueller's report. on.wsj.com/2VpwwRB

- Walmart Inc, one of the biggest U.S. cigarette sellers, is raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21 in all its stores and will stop selling fruit-flavored e-cigarettes, amid pressure from regulators to curb use by children and teens. on.wsj.com/2VrRQ9l

- The White House expanded its pressure campaign against Iran by imposing sanctions for the first time against its industrial-metals sector, hitting one of the largest non-petroleum segments of Iran's economy just hours after Tehran warned it may restart parts of its nuclear program. on.wsj.com/2JahYyG

- UBiome Inc sent a letter to investors seeking to reassure them that the company is taking steps to restore its credibility, including introducing a new code of ethics in the next few days, after the health-care startup's offices were searched last month by state and federal authorities. on.wsj.com/2LvMULQ