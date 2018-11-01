PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- BHP Billiton Ltd said it would hand $10.4 billion to shareholders via a stock buyback and special dividend, as the miner continues to face a campaign against its strategy and structure by activist investor Elliott Management Corp. on.wsj.com/2EXC0LH

- The Environmental Protection Agency extended by two years its approval of XtendiMax, a version of the herbicide dicamba made by Bayer AG, which some farmers and researchers have blamed for damaging millions of acres of crops. on.wsj.com/2EPJ2C6

- The White House said Wednesday it has pledges from companies to create more than 6 million job training opportunities, part of an initiative to address job market changes and a shortage of qualified workers. on.wsj.com/2EWbzpC

- U.S. President Donald Trump amplified his anti-immigration message ahead of next week's midterm elections, saying he was now prepared to deploy as many as 15,000 troops to the Mexican border in anticipation of a migrant caravan and would press ahead with his planned executive order to end birthright citizenship. on.wsj.com/2ESTLf6

- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans a meeting next week with a North Korean counterpart to push for progress on denuclearization and arrange for a second summit meeting between the two countries' leaders. on.wsj.com/2EPIzzQ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)