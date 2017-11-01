PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Eight people were killed and at least a dozen injured on Tuesday when a truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a lower Manhattan bike path in what officials said was a "cowardly act of terror," the deadliest attack in New York City since Sept. 11, 2001. on.wsj.com/2gTjndb

- Three U.S. aircraft carriers are scheduled to travel near the Korean Peninsula soon, and the military may decide to keep them in the area for maneuvers that would coincide with President Donald Trump's coming visit to Asia, U.S. defense officials said. on.wsj.com/2gQNS3f

- Rockwell Automation Inc has rejected a takeover bid by Emerson Electric Co worth roughly $27.5 billion, spurning a deal that would have combined two big U.S. makers of machines and software used in manufacturing. on.wsj.com/2gSvuae

- Samsung Electronics Co shook up its senior ranks on Tuesday in a move that would replace all of its co-chief executives and strip its board chairman of any executive role for the first time as it looks to address concerns about a leadership vacuum at the top. on.wsj.com/2gTqOkz

- Federal trade officials are recommending that the Trump administration impose an import tariff of up to 35 percent on solar panels to protect U.S. solar manufacturers from low-price imports that have undercut the companies' ability to compete. on.wsj.com/2gS6zDK